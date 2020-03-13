Swedish American doctor says ‘wash your hands

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Experts say the best defense against contracting COVID-19 is to wash your hands on a regular basis.

“It’s important to get your hands wet initially. Soap up your hands. You want to make sure you cover your thumbs, very nicely,” said Swedish American’s Dr. Eric Trautman. “You want to get between your fingers and make sure you cover the palms and the backs of your hands. Ideally, it should take 20 seconds.”

Trautman says a good trick is to sing the “Happy Birthday” song twice, which should take about 20 seconds.

Beyond hand washing, Dr. Trautman says it’s important to keep hands away from your face.

If you do come down with an illness, stopping the spread of the disease is the key, he said.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

