Target giving raises, bonuses to employees during coronavirus crisis

(WTVO) — Target announced on Friday that it would be giving its more than 300,000 workforce a $2 an hour raise as employees work to restock shelves during the coronavirus outbreak.

The company is also giving employees who are high-risk for the disease, including pregnant women and those 65+ 30 days of paid leave, according to the Star Tribune.

Target also said it will be giving employees bonuses in April, ranging from $250 to $1,500 to team leaders who oversee individual departments.

“We continue to experience incredible demand across our business, and Target’s ability to help our guests in this unprecedented time would not be possible without the strength of our team,” Target CEO Brian Cornell said in a statement. ”I am proud and humbled by the dedication and humanity they show to our guests every day.”

Target said the wage increase will last through at least May 2 for full-time and part-time workers in both stores and distribution centers.

Walmart also recently announced that it would also be paying its employees extra during the crisis.

