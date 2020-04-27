‘The food supply chain is breaking,’ Tyson Foods closes plants due to COVID-19 outbreaks

(WTVO) — Tyson Foods board chairman John Tyson said “The food supply chain is breaking,” on Sunday, as meat plants across the U.S. have closed due to employees coming down with COVID-19.
“There will be limited supply of our products available in grocery stores until we are able to reopen our facilities that are currently closed,” Tyson wrote in a full-page advertisement published in the New York Times, Washington Post, and Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.
Tyson closed plants in Waterloo, Iowa, and Logansport, Indiana last week after its workers tested positive for the virus.
Smithfield, the world’s largest pork producer, closed two plants, including one in Illinois, last week.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Harlem school buses spell out ‘2020’ in honor of graduating seniors
- Rockford’s Public Works Department patches over 6,000 potholes in over than a month
- Man charged in drive-by shooting at ‘Duck Dynasty’ estate
- Another Rock County resident dies from COVID-19
- Dog in Australia gives birth to litter of 21 puppies, breaking current record
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!