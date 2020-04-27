‘The food supply chain is breaking,’ Tyson Foods closes plants due to COVID-19 outbreaks

In this photo made Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2009, a Tyson Foods, Inc., truck is parked at a food warehouse in Little Rock, Ark. Tyson Foods, the world’s largest meat producer, said Monday, Nov. 23, 2009, it lost money in its fiscal fourth quarter primarily on a hefty goodwill impairment charge.(AP Photo/Danny Johnston)

(WTVO) — Tyson Foods board chairman John Tyson said “The food supply chain is breaking,” on Sunday, as meat plants across the U.S. have closed due to employees coming down with COVID-19.

“There will be limited supply of our products available in grocery stores until we are able to reopen our facilities that are currently closed,” Tyson wrote in a full-page advertisement published in the New York Times, Washington Post, and Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Tyson closed plants in Waterloo, Iowa, and Logansport, Indiana last week after its workers tested positive for the virus.

Smithfield, the world’s largest pork producer, closed two plants, including one in Illinois, last week.

