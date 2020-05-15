Trump to speak on vaccine development Friday

President Donald Trump speaks during a White House National Day of Prayer Service in the Rose Garden of the White House, Thursday, May 7, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVO) — President Donald Trump is expected to hold a news conference on Friday to give an update on the development of a COVID-19 vaccine at approximately 11 a.m. CT

Trump is expected to name Moncef Slaoui, a former executive of GlaxoSmithKline, to lead “Operation Warp Speed,” an accelerated timeline for the production and distribution of a vaccine by the end of the year.

The president and the White House hope to enable production for late-year distribution of a vaccine faster than what many scientists believe is realistic, with the administration aiming to have 300 million doses ready to distribute to Americans by the end of the year.

On Tuesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious disease expert, said a vaccine would not be available by the beginning of the next academic year.

“The idea of having treatments available or a vaccine to facilitate re-entry of students into the fall term would be something that would be a bit of a bridge too far,” he said, “even at the top speed we’re going.”

