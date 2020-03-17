US death coronavirus death toll reaches 100, 5K cases confirmed

(CNN) — There are more than 5,000 cases of the novel coronavirus in the U.S. and 100 deaths.

That’s according to data from state and local health agencies, governments, and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

CNN Health tallied U.S. cases detected and tested in the U.S. through U.S. public health systems:

There are at least 5,289 cases in 49 states, Washington D.C, and U.S. territories.

The CDC says there are 70 cases from repatriated citizens.

That brings the total to 5,359.

Meanwhile, a total of 100 people have died in the U-S.

West Virginia remains the only state without any reported cases of COVID-19.

