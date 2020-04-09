Village of Machesney Park suspends burning of yard waste

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO)- The Village Board of Machesney Park approved an emergency temporary measure to suspend yard waste burning for the remainder of April.



This will take effect Monday April 13th. The board members took this action amidst concerns that open burning of yard waste can have a negative effect on those who are suffering from the coronavirus, which has an impact on the respiratory system.



Village officials ask residents to be considerate of their neighbors and urges those who burn recreational campfires to monitor and adjust the size of their fire so it doesn’t impact nearby neighbors.