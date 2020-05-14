Viral video shows, using blacklight, how quickly COVID-19 can spread

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A video from Japan shows how quickly germs and viruses can spread in restaurants when just one person is infected.

The video was made by the NHK corporation and shows an experiment which simulates a buffet restaurant.

One person is given a special solution which shows up under a blacklight, and is singled out as the “infected” person.

Ten other people come into the restaurant and go about the buffet as they normally would.

At the end of the video, the participants are shown under a blacklight, which reveals how the “infection” has spread.

The substance is shown on food, serving utensils, plates and even on the face of some of the participants.

“What the video demonstrated, is that it will spread to surfaces and to people very efficiently,” John Nicholls, a clinical professor in pathology at Hong Kong University, told CNN, “and I think it really highlights the need of what people have been saying about hand hygiene to stop the spread of disease.”

