Whiteside County reports one additional COVID-19 death, county reaches 100 total cases

WHITESIDE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — A person in their 90’s is reported to have died of coronavirus in Whiteside County, as the health department reports an additional four cases on Wednesday. The last death brings the fatality count up to 7 in the county.
The county also identified another new case for an 50-year-old individual who was in isolation since April 15th.
Whiteside currently has 100 confirmed cases.
