Whiteside County reports one additional COVID-19 death, county reaches 100 total cases

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

WHITESIDE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — A person in their 90’s is reported to have died of coronavirus in Whiteside County, as the health department reports an additional four cases on Wednesday. The last death brings the fatality count up to 7 in the county.

The county also identified another new case for an 50-year-old individual who was in isolation since April 15th.

Whiteside currently has 100 confirmed cases.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

