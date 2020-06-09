WHO official walks back on comments about COVID carriers with no symptoms

(WTVO)–The World Health Organization clarified its comments about the asymptomatic spread of the coronavirus from Monday’s news briefing, saying that “rare” transmission would be considered a “misunderstanding.”

Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, the head of the WHO’s emerging diseases and zoonosis unit, explained on a livestream Q&A on Tuesday, June 6, that asymptomatic spread is a “really complex question” and much is still unknown.

“We don’t actually have that answer yet,” Kerkhove said. “I was responding to a question at the press conference. I wasn’t stating a policy of WHO or anything like that. I was just trying to articulate what we know.”

Both Dr. Mike Ryan, executive director of the WHO’s emergencies program, and Kerkhove clarified that an asymptomatic person is someone with COVID who doesn’t have symptoms and never develops symptoms. This condition is different from being pre-symptomatic, in which someone later develops symptoms.

According to WHO, studies show that about 16% of the population may be asymptomatic. Dr. Kerkhove said she wanted to make it clear that some models developed by other scientists suggest as much as 40% of global transmission may be due to asymptomatic individuals.

“I think that that’s a misunderstanding to state that asymptomatic transmission globally is very rare,” Kerkhove said. “I was referring to a small subset of studies.”

Ryan added that both symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals are indeed part of the transmission cycle: “The question is what is the relative contribution of each group to overall number of cases.”

