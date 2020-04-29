Wisconsin couple married for 73 years dies 6 hours apart from coronavirus

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CNN) — A Wisconsin couple was together for 73 years and even COVID-19 couldn’t keep them away from each other for long.

Granddaughter Natalie Lameka said, “Our family lost, like literally, the glue that holds us together.”

A strong family bond — that won’t be the same without Mary and Wilford Kepler.

The couple’s bond with *each other* — only grew stronger during their longtime marriage.

“It was definitely hard but it was bittersweet,” Lameka said.

Their family still doesn’t know how but both Mary and Wilford contracted COVID-19.

They were taken to Froedtert where they died just six hours apart on Saturday — first Wilford, then Mary.

Lameka and her brother Spencer were the last two to see the couple in person.

“They were able to say I love you.”

Unlike many COVID-19 patients — Mary and Wilford had each other in their final days.

Their beds placed beside one another for the only reason that mattered.

“They had been holding hands and that was just heartbreaking to hear but also heartwarming to hear. And we were just so thankful they were together and were aware that they were together.”

And their family firmly believes… They’re again holding on to one another now…. In the afterlife.

“Losing them sucks. But the way they went out is something we’re going to remember forever,” Lameka said.

Mary and Wilford leave behind three children, eight grandchildren, and six great grandchildren.

No funeral arrangements have been made yet.

