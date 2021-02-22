Wisconsin has second consecutive day with zero COVID deaths

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 559,998 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 6,284 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 8,629 (1.5%) are active, according to DHS, compared to 8,882 (1.6%) yesterday.

A total of 3,155,612 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19. Of the 3,674 test results available today, 11.51% were positive. DHS says 2,595,614 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin.

As of Feb. 16, a total of 1,410,300 vaccines have been allocated to Wisconsin. DHS reports, 1,186,325 vaccines have been administered in Wisconsin.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, a total of 353 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 83 are in an ICU. A total of 2,534 hospital beds, or 24% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.

As of Wednesday, Feb. 17, DHS reports all of Wisconsin’s 72 counties are experiencing at least a high COVID-19 case activity level.

Of the Northeast Wisconsin counties experiencing very high case activity levels, none are reporting growing, shrinking, or no significant change in disease activity.

Of the Northeast Wisconsin counties that are experiencing high coronavirus activity levels, none are reporting a growing trajectory.

Brown, Calumet, Door, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Kewaunee, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Shawano, Waushara, and Winnebago are counties reporting no significant change in high case activity levels.

Counties shrinking in high case activity levels are Manitowoc, Outagamie, and Waupaca.