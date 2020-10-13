Wisconsin reports record number of new COVID-19 deaths, cases

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 155,471 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 1,508 total COVID-19 deaths. A total of 34 new deaths were announced on Tuesday.

Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 30,731, or 19.8%, are active, according to DHS, up from 29,478, or 19.4%, yesterday.

Of the 14,541 test results available today, 22.6% were positive. Yesterday, 20% of the tests came back positive. In total, DHS says 1,556,954 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin. A total of 1,712,425 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, as of Monday afternoon, a total of 950 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 240 are in an ICU. A total of 2,028 hospital beds, or 18% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.

Wisconsin has seen 1,508 total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 1% have died.

As of Wednesday, Oct. 7, DHS reports that all Northeast Wisconsin counties are seeing very high COVID-19 activity levels.

Oconto, Sheboygan, Waupaca, and Winnebago counties are reporting a growing trajectory of COVID-19 cases. Last week, Brown, Calumet, Door, Fond du Lac, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Marinette, Outagamie, and Shawano counties also reported a growing trajectory of COVID-19 cases. 

Calumet, Door, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Outagamie, and Shawano counties reported no significant change in their COVID-19 case activity trajectories. Last week, Green Lake County reported no significant change in its COVID-19 case activity trajectory.

This week, Brown and Marinette counties are reporting a shrinking trajectory of COVID-19 case activity.

The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.

