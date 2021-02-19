OSF doctors raise awareness of contagious bacterial infection in children

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Doctors at OSF HealthCare are raising awareness for a highly contagious bacterial infection which is common in children.

Impetigo is an infection of the skin that shows up in the form of lesions on the face and body. The ailment is typically found in children 2 – 5 years old, but adults are susceptible too.

OSF pediatrician Dr. Asma Kahn says the best way to treat impetigo is via antibiotics and by wearing a face mask.

“If you have an active lesion, you wear a mask, take the mask off, put the mask back on, you can spread it to another spot. Its very important we change out masks frequently, we wash our masks frequently as well and if we do have a lesion we can cover it up so we’re not spreading it,” Kahn said.

Impetigo typically clears up within a week, and can be prevented by frequent hand washing and cleansing of the face.