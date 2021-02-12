OSF physical therapist says people overdoing it while working out at home

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Since the arrival of the coronavirus last Spring, some people have turned their home into a gym to stay in shape. Because of this, a physical therapist at OSF says she’s seeing patients with overworked muscles.

Robyn Johnson says if you want to get back to exercising regularly, start slow.

Signs of overdoing it include soreness, feeling irritable, or having low energy.

Johnson says it beneficial to change how you exercise. “From a workout standpoint, make sure you’re changing it up in regards to weights versus resistance versus just body weight exercises, so you’re not doing the same thing repeatedly, so your muscles can work in different forms and fashions,” she said.

Johnson says if muscle soreness doesn’t go away after a couple of days, it may be time to seek medical help.