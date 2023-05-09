Federal prosecutors have filed criminal charges against Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.), who is the subject of intense scrutiny over his resume and finances and has faced bipartisan calls to resign, a source familiar confirmed to The Hill.

The charges remain under seal. Santos could appear in court as early as Wednesday, the source said.

The existence of the charges was first reported by CNN.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York and the Department of Justice declined to comment when reached by The Hill. The FBI referred The Hill’s inquiry to the Department of Justice.

Prosecutors reportedly had been investigating Santos’s finances and campaign disclosure filings.

The congressman has been the target of multiple investigations after questions emerged about his resume, biography and finances. State and federal entities have either received formal complaints about or are said to be looking into the congressman. The House Ethics Committee has also opened an investigation into Santos.

A number of lawmakers have called on Santos to resign, including some from his own party.

One Republican — Rep. Mike Lawler (N.Y.) — reupped that call after reports of the charges emerged.

“I reiterate my call for George Santos to step down,” Lawler said in a statement.

Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who has stopped short of calling for Santos’s resignation, declined to comment on reports of the charges Tuesday.

Santos has been adamant throughout his tenure in Congress that he does not plan to resign from his seat. In February, he wrote on Twitter “Let me be very clear, I’m not leaving, I’m not hiding and I am NOT backing down.” Last month, he announced that he was running for reelection next year.

The congressman’s office and Santos’s attorney did not immediately respond to a requests for comment on Tuesday.

The nature of the charges remains unclear, but prosecutors had been reportedly examining how Santos got the money to fund his congressional campaign. The probes have, among other leads, reportedly included a yacht deal Santos helped broker and an alleged scheme to steal money from a GoFundMe fundraiser he set up for a veteran’s dying service dog.

While the specifics of the investigations into Santos largely remain unknown, the House Ethics Committee in March said it was looking into if Santos “engaged in unlawful activity with respect to his 2022 congressional campaign; failed to properly disclose required information on statements filed with the House; violated federal conflict of interest laws in connection with his role in a firm providing fiduciary services; and/or engaged in sexual misconduct towards an individual seeking employment in his congressional office.”

Santos’s office at the time said the congressman was “fully cooperating.”

Santos was previously charged with criminal theft in 2017, but the case was later dropped.

Despite his controversies, Santos has been a key vote for Republicans throughout the 118th Congress. House Republicans have a slim majority over Democrats — 222 to 213 — meaning his vote is crucial for helping the politically diverse GOP conference pass legislation.

The congressman has been under scrutiny since shortly after he won his race to represent New York’s third congressional district in the House. In December, The New York Times published a bombshell report raising questions about his background. Days later, he admitted to “embellishing” his resume.

Amie Parnes contributed. Updated at 6:42 p.m.