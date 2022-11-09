(The Hill) — Fox News pundit and Washington Post columnist Marc Thiessen said the Republican party has some major soul-searching to do following the 2022 midterm elections.

“There is a broader issue and think about this. We had the worst inflation in four decades … the worst crime wave since the 1990s with the worst border crisis in U.S. history. Here we had Joe Biden, who’s the least popular president since Harry Truman since presidential polling happened, and there wasn’t a red wave,” Thiessen said overnight Tuesday during the network’s coverage of election results. “That is a searing indictment of the Republican Party. That is a searing indictment of the message we have been sending to the voters where they looked at all of that, and looked at Republican alternative and said, ‘No, thanks'”.

The GOP, Thiessen continued, “needs to do a really deep introspection look in the mirror right now because this is an absolute disaster for the Republican Party and we need to turn back.”

Democrats were able to fight back Republican challengers in a number of key congressional races on Tuesday evening, including Senate seats in Pennsylvania and New Hampshire and a number of competitive House races in the Washington, D.C., exurbs.

Republicans did notch big wins in Florida and Ohio on Tuesday evening, and while many states are still trickling in results, early indications point to a lack of a “red wave” that analysts and political observers had predicted would sweep the nation midway through President Biden’s first term.

Several of the GOP candidates for Senate and governor who had aligned themselves with former President Donald Trump were either projected on Tuesday evening to lose or were trailing significantly as of early Wednesday morning.

“We need to look at who won today,” Thiessen said of the Republican party. “Ron DeSantis [in Florida]. DeWine [in Ohio]. These governors. Kemp [in Georgia] Abbott [in Texas] … This is the path to the future. Electing these, you know, these radical candidates who ran far behind them have put the Republican Party in a terrible position and voters have left, have indicted the Republican Party.”