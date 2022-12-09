An undated photo provided by the Department of Energy shows crude oil pipes at the Bryan Mound site near Freeport, Texas.

House Democrats, as part of their probe into Big Oil, on Friday released documents in which major oil companies detail their strategy to invest further in fossil fuel energy.

Democrats on the House Oversight and Reform Committee are making the case that the documents show that the industry has “greenwashed” its public image — that is, pretended to be greener than it actually is.

They shared internal documents from the American Petroleum Institute (API), a major oil and gas lobby and trade association, in which the organization’s climate activities are described in relation to its oil and gas business.

In one memo on flaring, the practice of burning off excess natural gas during energy production, reducing the practice is described as “an opportunity to further secure the industry’s license to operate.”

“Increased public attention to climate change has led to an intense focus on greenhouse gas emissions associated with the oil and gas industry’s operations,” the document states.

“There is an opportunity to further secure the industry’s license to operate by improving current practices to further reduce greenhouse gas emissions and minimize natural resource loss from flaring of associated gas,” it continues.

In a separate email, an API employee says that “so many of the issues that guide API’s work on climate policymaking are related to the continued promotion of natural gas.”

Meanwhile, the committee also released strategy slides from Chevron in which the company says that it will “continue to invest” in traditional energy — that is, fossil fuels, even as competitors retreat.

The committee released hundreds of pages of documents received under its subpoena from oil companies ExxonMobil, Chevron, BP and Shell, as well as the API.

It argued, in a memo released alongside, that the documents show a greenwashing effort.

“These documents demonstrate how the fossil fuel industry ‘greenwashed’ its public image with promises and actions that oil and gas executives knew would not meaningfully reduce emissions, even as the industry moved aggressively to lock in continued fossil fuel production for decades to come — actions that could doom global efforts to prevent catastrophic climate change,” said a memo released by the committee alongside the documents.

The Hill has reached out to the companies and trade group for comment.

—Updated at 12:24 p.m.