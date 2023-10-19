Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) will back a resolution to empower Speaker Pro Tempore Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.) as he continues to work to shore up support for his Speaker bid — but GOP opposition to the idea is building.

The Ohio Republican failed to win the gavel on the second ballot Wednesday, losing even more Republicans than on the first ballot Tuesday. That — combined with the war in Israel and looming shutdown deadline — prompted increased chatter about granting McHenry temporary power to move legislation.

It’s not clear yet when such a resolution could come to the floor, or what Democrats will do once it does.

Follow along with live updates below.