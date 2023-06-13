Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) said on Tuesday that he will oppose Jared Bernstein’s nomination to chair the Council of Economic Advisers.

Manchin’s announcement tees up a close vote this afternoon on Bernstein and the possible need for Vice President Harris to break a tie on his nomination.

Bernstein will likely need the support of all other Democrats and Independents to get across the finish line. All Republicans are expected to oppose his nomination.

The West Virginia centrist told The Hill that he and Bernstein simply have different economic philosophies.

Centrist Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.), meanwhile, said he is undecided on the nomination.

“I’ve just gotta check it out,” Tester said.

A procedural vote is slated to take place this afternoon, with his final confirmation tally expected this evening. Bernstein would replace Cecilia Rouse in the post.

The latest move keeps up the battle Manchin, who faces an uphill reelection battle in a ruby red state next year, is waging against the White House. He announced last month that he would oppose every one of President Biden’s nominations to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Alexander Bolton contributed.