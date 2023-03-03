Former President Trump arrives to speak at an event at Mar-a-Lago, Friday, Nov. 18 in Palm Beach, Fla.

Former President Trump is featured on a new song — but he’s not teaming up with a famed singer or musical group for the tune — he’s collaborating with defendants accused of participating in the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol.

In “Justice for All,” which was released on multiple streaming services on Friday, Trump is heard reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. The 45th president’s portion on the track follows a chorus of inmates detained on charges related to Jan. 6 — credited on the song as the “J6 Prison Choir” — who sing “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

The end of the song features the chorus repeatedly chanting “USA!”

Trump’s part of the music project was recorded a few weeks ago at Mar-a-Lago, his Florida resort home, according to Forbes, which was first to report news of the song. The Jan. 6 defendants were reportedly recorded their part via a jailhouse phone.

Money raised from the tune — which is on sale for $1.29 on iTunes and available on Spotify and YouTube — will be directed to their families, Forbes reported.

A Trump spokeswoman didn’t immediately return ITK’s request for comment.

Trump has voiced support for the prisoners being detained in connection with their alleged involvement in the Capitol insurrection, when supporters of the former president stormed the building in an attempt to block the certification of now-President Biden’s 2020 victory. More than 100 law enforcement officers were injured and several people died as a result of the attack.

Last year, Trump, who was impeached and is under federal investigation for his role in Jan. 6, said during a call-in to a rally held outside a Washington, D.C., jail that the prisoners were being treated “very unfairly.”

The ex-commander in chief said last year that he was “financially supporting” some of the defendants and would “very strongly and very favorably” consider pardoning them if he were to win a second White House term in 2024.