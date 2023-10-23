NewsNation chief Washington correspondent Blake Burman is slated to interview Republican presidential candidates Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson at the 2024 Presidential Forum at Winthrop University in Rock Hill, S.C., Thursday evening.

“Topics will include the presidential campaign trail, the economy, border security, the state of the Republican Party, and the current Israel-Gaza war,” the network said in a press release announcing the forum.

NewsNation is a cable news channel launched in 2021 by Nexstar Media Group, which owns and operates dozens of local television stations across the country and purchased The Hill in the fall of 2021.

The event is scheduled for 7 p.m. EDT.

Watch the live video above.