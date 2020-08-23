Skip to content
MyStateline.com
Rockford
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Election Results
Behind the Badge
Coronavirus
Destination Illinois
Education Matters
Entertainment
International
Made in the Stateline
National
Politics
Stateline Strong
Weird
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
19-year-old killed after shooting on 10th Street in Rockford, at least three others injured
Top Stories
Curran’s Orchard opens for the season
Video
Local WWII veteran turns 102, donates old uniforms and medals to museum
Video
Health experts say walking programs can substantially improve health
Video
Beloit community unites for “Ride for Pride” event
Video
Weather
Weather
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
SkyTrack Live Weather Cams
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
Battle of the Stadiums
Chicago Bears
Green Bay Packers
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Top Stories
Collin Elsbree helps Rockford Christian win Tiger Shootout
Video
Top Stories
‘Glory Days’: Stillman Valley’s 1999 2A State Championship team
Video
VanVleet scores 22, Raptors trounce Nets for 3-0 series lead
Minnesota wins NBA draft lottery, rights to No. 1 pick
Bears TE Cole Kmet receiving high praise from veteran Jimmy Graham
TV Schedule
Community
Contests
Local Flavor
Rosie’s Birthday Club
Calendar
Stateline Quiz Bowl
Morning Show
Good Day Stateline
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Nexstar Digital
Work For Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Hurricane Harbor Rockford Ticket Giveaway