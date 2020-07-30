Skip to content
MyStateline.com
Rockford
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Election Results
Behind the Badge
Coronavirus
Destination Illinois
Education Matters
Entertainment
International
Made in the Stateline
National
Politics
Stateline Strong
Weird
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Suspects wanted in Freeport motel murder
Gallery
Top Stories
Local teacher voices concerns after RPS releases back-to-school handbook
Video
Stateline athletes react to youth sports restrictions
Video
Petition started to give RPS parents more time to respond to back-to-school survey
Video
ComEd officials pressed during bribery investigation hearing
Video
Weather
Weather
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
SkyTrack Live Weather Cams
Sports
MLB
NFL Draft
Local Sports
Sports Connection
Big Race – Daytona
Bear Blitz
The Big Game
Top Stories
Harlem quarterback Cooper Jr. trying to process football in March/April
Video
Top Stories
Lena-Winslow coach Ric Arand discusses moving the high school football season to late winter/early spring
Video
Top Stories
Stateline athletes react to youth sports restrictions
Video
IHSA will not cancel sports; football moved to spring
Video
Legendary Illini basketball coach Henson laid to rest
Pritzker suspends Illinois youth and adult contact sports for upcoming school year
Video
Video Center
TV Schedule
Contests
Community
Local Flavor
Rosie’s Birthday Club
Calendar
Stateline Quiz Bowl
Good Day Stateline
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Nexstar Digital
Work For Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Jobs