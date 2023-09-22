ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Kidcaster Audrianna is an amazing meteorologist, helping out with the 7-Day forecast, but an even better fundraiser, organizing a local event to raise money for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

The 5K walk/run will be at Harlem High School from 5pm-8 pm Saturday, September 23, 2023.

Not only has Audrianna helped to organize this event, she is also fundraising by selling beaded bracelets. At last check, she has raised over $7,000.

If you’d like to donate you can do so, here.

For more information on the event refer to the flyer below.