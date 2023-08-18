ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — There was royalty in the studio as Anastasia and Kiara, the newly-crowned Winnebago County Fair Junior Miss and Little Miss pageant winners, respectively, helped deliver the entire 7-day forecast! They’ll be out at the fair the remainder of the days fulfilling their royal duties.
Kidcast: Anastasia & Kiara, Junior & Little Miss Winnebago County Fair
by: David Greenberg
Posted:
Updated:
