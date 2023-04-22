MyStateline.com
Please enter a search term.
by: John Clark
Posted: Apr 22, 2023 / 02:50 PM CDT
Updated: Apr 27, 2023 / 02:52 PM CDT
Each Friday, we turn the morning weather segment over to a Kidcaster. This week, we had Kenzie on to give us the weather.
You can fill out an application for your child to appear on Eyewitness News in the Morning by clicking here.
Bulova watches are for all types of occasions for women and men. If you’re in the market for something super casual or tip-top formal, Bulova has you covered.
Diaper liners are great for keeping your baby’s skin dry and comfortable for longer.
Foot spa machines can soothe more than enough of the aches and pains that come from a long shift spent on your feet or from the symptoms of medical issues.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now