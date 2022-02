Ingredients:

6-8 4oz. Cod Fillets

4 cups of panko breading

2 tsp. lemon pepper

2 cups of seasoned flour

3 eggs scrambled

Directions:

Mix panko breading and lemon pepper

Dip cod in flour, then egg, then in panko breading mixture till coated.

Fry in Vegetable oil at 350 degrees for about 4 to 6 minutes, if pan frying, do 4 to 6 minutes each side.

Sever with lemon and tartar sauce