Ingredients:

8 Oz. Diced / chopped fine corn beef brisket (use the expensive stuff)

2cips diced Fine Idaho Potatoes

½ cup diced fine onions

1/2cup heavy cream

1 tsp. ground black pepper

1tsp. garlic powder

Directions:

Mix all ingredients together in a bowl

Chill in fridge for 30 minutes

Spray Griddle with pan release or prep with cooking oil

Cook on med. High Heat 375 degree griddle

6 to 8 minutes on each side