Ingredients:

1 qt. butter milk

2 oz. salad oil

2 oz. egg yolks

3oz. oz egg white

1.25 ib. of cake flour

3.5 oz. of sugar

1 tsp. salt

2tsp. baking soda

2tsp.baking powder

Directions:

1 Mix yolks, butter milk, and salad oil

2 add sugar, salt, baking soda and baking powder,mix

3 add flour

4 in separate bowl whip egg white until thick, mix with batter

Let set 5 minutes before serving.

Cook on oiled Griddle with temperature at 375 degree