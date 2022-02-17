Ingredients:
1Tbsp. butter
2 cups heavy cream
1tsp chicken base
1Tbsp dry chives or 2oz. green onions
1 cup of Chardonnay wine
2 oz. of Roux (1oz. of melted butter mix and cooked for a minute with 1 oz of flour)
4ea. 7 oz. salmon fillets
Directions:
Cook onions in butter until tender, add white wine, reduce by half
Add cream, chicken base. bring to a boil, simmer lightly
Make roux
Mix roux into liquid, mix on heat till thickens.
Season Salmon with salt and pepper. Bake in oven at 425 degrees for 12-15 minutes
Serve with sauce on top.