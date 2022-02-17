Ingredients:

1Tbsp. butter

2 cups heavy cream

1tsp chicken base

1Tbsp dry chives or 2oz. green onions

1 cup of Chardonnay wine

2 oz. of Roux (1oz. of melted butter mix and cooked for a minute with 1 oz of flour)

4ea. 7 oz. salmon fillets

Directions:

Cook onions in butter until tender, add white wine, reduce by half

Add cream, chicken base. bring to a boil, simmer lightly

Make roux

Mix roux into liquid, mix on heat till thickens.

Season Salmon with salt and pepper. Bake in oven at 425 degrees for 12-15 minutes

Serve with sauce on top.