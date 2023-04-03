(NEXSTAR) – A guard at Augusta National once famously stopped golfing legend Jack Nicklaus on his way down Magnolia Lane, and while the employee finally realized who it was just before making the Golden Bear scan his badge, it was clear how strict security at the Masters is.

In many ways, the Masters is unlike any other major sporting event.

Even going to the tournament is different – many fans spend years unsuccessfully applying just for the opportunity to buy a ticket. So if you do wind up with one of the coveted passes, you’ll want to pay careful attention to the other security requirements to make sure you aren’t barred from the tournament.

Not surprisingly, you can’t bring knives or other weapons (even if you have a permit), and neither outside refreshments nor large bags are permitted, but there are some other items that might come as more of a surprise.

Strollers

Before attempting to bring a young child to make some incredible memories at the Masters, keep in mind that you’ll have to do it sans a stroller.

So if you’re planning to follow Tiger around Augusta for 18 holes you, or your child, better be in great shape.

Cameras

The good news is you’ll have two hands available for that pimento sandwich from concessions and a beverage, or maybe just two beverages. The bad news is you won’t be bringing photos home from the Masters.

Phil Mickelson hits out of a bunker on the first hole during the final round of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., Sunday, April 12, 2009. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Cameras are banned from the tournament – likely to the delight of caddies and golfers who don’t have to hear rapid-fire shutters at the tee. Tournament officials do make one exception, however: you are able to take still photos (no video) during practice rounds on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

Electronic devices

Not only can you get kicked out of the Masters for trying to bring in a cellphone or other electronic devices such as a laptop or tablet, but you will also be subject to a permanent ban from the tournament. And if you were thinking you might slide by with some older tech, forget about it, “beepers” are also banned.

You can, however, still track your steps around the grounds of the 7,475-yard course with a smartwatch or similar device, but using said gadget to make calls, respond to texts or record any of the tournament is not allowed.

Radios, TVs, and music-producing devices

You may be seeing a pattern developing – silence is paramount while electronics will likely get you sent home.

Certain chairs

You won’t want to miss any of the tournament because of tired legs, so a chair is a great idea – as long as you have the right one.

A spectator sleeps in her chair at the 18th green before the fourth round of the Masters golf tournament Sunday, April 12, 2015, in Augusta, Ga. Fans get to the Masters early, waiting outside the gates for the doors to open. They set up their chairs, then leave – walking to course to follow a certain golfer and when they come back, no one has moved their chair. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

The Masters prohibits chairs or seats “with pointed ends,” as well as folding armchairs and “rigid type chairs.” If you want to be safe, there are plenty of legal folding chairs without armrests for sale in the gift shop.

Flags, banners and signs

Unlike in professional football, baseball or even non-Augusta golf events, handmade signs and other broadcast TV-friendly displays including banners and flags should be left at home.

Food, beverages and coolers

You might be able to sneak some sandwiches and beers onto the course at your local muni course but don’t try this at the Masters.

Furthermore, imperiling your visit to one of golf’s hallowed grounds by skipping Augusta’s famed concession stand would be doubling down in the worst way possible. The menu at the Masters has 30 items, including the beloved $1.50 pimento cheese and egg salad sandwiches. Items range from $1 for mini-moon pies to $6 for white wine.

Golf shoes with metal spikes

Wearing a golf shirt to the Masters is one thing, metal spikes are another. Also, while you can power walk, running is prohibited at the tournament, so traction shouldn’t be much of an issue.

Ladders, periscopes and selfie sticks

The evolution of fans’ creative attempts to get a view better than that of their neighbors is evident in this particular bullet point. Between the rules against gadgets and weapons, it’s not surprising these items are forbidden.

Better to play it safe

If you’re thinking about taking a chance on an item not on the list, keep in mind that Masters officials “may prohibit other items at its discretion.” And don’t even think about taking anything off the course as a souvenir. In 2012, a Texas man named Clayton Baker was handcuffed, arrested and sent to jail after he allegedly tried to swipe some sand from a bunker along the 10th fairway, Insider reports. Baker later said the incident ultimately cost him $20,000 and left him publicly shamed.

Even professional golfers have to play by the rules. During an interview at the media center in 2011, pro golfer Ricky Fowler showed up with his hat turned backward. When Augusta National member Ron Townsend asked him to turn it around, Fowler explained that he wanted to make his face more visible. The excuse didn’t work and Fowler turned his hat around after a second request from Townsend.