Welcome to Murder Mystery with Mahoney! Tim Mahoney, lead detective, needs your help!

There’s a murderer on the loose in the office, and we need to find out who it is. Every week, tune into Good Day Stateline on Sundays at 9 a.m. to hear a special message from Mahoney. Each message contains a hidden clue that could help you figure out who the killer is.

Below is the list of suspects. Listen to the clues each week to guess the person, or the weapon used in each murder.

The mystery will go throughout the month of October, with the last clue aired on October 25th. You have until Halloween (October 31st) to enter your guess!

We hope to solve this crime on Sunday, November 1st. A winner will be announced during that week’s Good Day Stateline. The winner will receive a special Halloween swag bag.

Good Luck!