The winner of the $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot has come forward nearly eight weeks after the drawing.

The Illinois Lottery said Wednesday morning that the prize has been claimed by two people who agreed to split the prize if they won. The winners are remaining anonymous.

“I’ve been working for the Illinois Lottery for over five years, and this is by far the largest prize I’ve ever had to process. When we met with the winners’ lawyers there was a real buzz of excitement in the room,” Illinois Lottery Claims Manager Luis Rodriguez said.

This is the third-largest jackpot in U.S. history.

The winning ticket – with numbers – 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball: 14 – was bought at a Speedway gas station in the Chicago suburb of Des Plaines. The gas station’s address is 885 East Touhy Avenue.

“These winners are now in the enviable position of deciding what to do with their newfound fortune,” Illinois Lottery Director Harold Mays said.

The Illinois Lottery said since realizing they had the winning ticket, they’ve been working with legal and financial advisors through the claim process. The duo decided to take the lump sum payment of $780.5 million.

During the Mega Millions jackpot roll going from April 16 to July 29, the State of Illinois generated $34 million for the Common School Fund through the sale of the game.

The next Mega Millions jackpot is on Friday, September 23 for $301 million. The Powerball jackpot for $251 million will take place Wednesday, September 21.