ROXANA, Ill. – One person has died, and another person is hurt after a crane overturned Tuesday morning at the Wood River Refinery in Madison County.

The incident happened around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday at the refinery in the 900 block of South Central Avenue. Phillips 66 owns the Metro East oil refinery.

Investigators say a contract employee died from injuries and a second contract employee has been rushed to hospital for treatment.

An investigation into the incident is underway. Phillips 66 has not yet disclosed what caused the crane to overturn, but notes that a refinery emergency response team arrived at the scene to “stabilize the impacts.” The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is also responding to the situation.

“The safety of our people, the community and the environment are of utmost importance to our company,” said Phillips 66 in a statement to FOX 2. “These priorities will guide our efforts as we investigate the cause of the incident. Our deepest sympathies go out to the family of the deceased individual. The names of the those involved are being withheld until their respective families are notified.”

Additional details are limited. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.