CHICAGO — Four people were shot at a high school Friday afternoon on the West Side of Chicago, according to the Chicago Police Department.

The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. outside Benito Juarez High School in the 1900 block of South Laflin Street.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, one person died, one person is “very critical,” and two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The ages and names of those involved haven’t been released.

Nicasio Rogel, a crossing guard and a parent who has a kid who attends the school, told WGN students were being dismissed when he heard multiple shots being fired.

He said the students were told to head back inside the school.

At this time, police haven’t said if the people who were shot were students, but Rogel said he believes they were because they had backpacks on.

“I feel sick,” Rogel said. “I feel angry because these are things this should not be happening in the school. The kids come to school to get educated and get tools for the future. It’s not good what is happening right here.”

In a tweet, Sen. Dick Durbin, D-IL, responded to news of the shooting saying he is “heartbroken for the family who will celebrate the holidays” without their loved one.

“And keeping the other three victims in my prayers,” Durbin tweeted. “Progress was made in Congress this year. But w/ gun violence now the leading cause of death for America’s children, we must do more.”

Additional information hasn’t been released.