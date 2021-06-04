1 person injured in silo explosion at Janesville rubber company

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — One employee of a Janesville rubber manufacturing business was injured Friday when a silo exploded and caught fire.

According to the Janesville Fire Department, crews were dispatched to Humane Manufacturing, at 1350 Venture Drive, around 12 p.m. today, where they found the tops of two silos had been blown off.

Light smoke was seen coming from the silos and from inside the building, fire officials reported.

Officials say crews spent 3 hours putting the fire out. The silos contained ground rubber for flooring and mat manufacutring, authorities said.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation. One person was taken to St. Mary’s Hopsital.

Damage estimates were not available at press time.

