Police search for Jeep with Illinois plates after drive-by shooting at Kentucky school bus stop

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVO) — A drive-by shooting at a school bus stop in Kentucky left one student dead and another hospitalized, police said.

Authorities said a third child was injured by unknown means as the youths waited Wednesday morning at the bus stop just west of downtown Louisville.

Police Maj. Shannon Lauder said a car drove by and shot at the waiting children, some of whom were not injured.

On Wednesday, police tweeted a photo of a grey Jeep with Illinois license plate BD91644 and asked the public for help in locating the vehicle.

Alert: We're looking for this vehicle in the area of this morning's homicide. We need to talk to any occupants who may have information on this.

Grey Jeep license plate with Illinois plate BD91644.

She asked the public to come forward with any information about the “horrifying and devastating” shooting.

Jefferson County Public Schools spokeswoman Renee Murphy said a bus picking up students who attended Eastern High School arrived shortly after the shooting.

