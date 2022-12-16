CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — One student has been killed in a shooting outside a Chicago high school on Friday.

According to WLS, Chicago fire officials said four teens were shot near Benito Juarez High School, at 2150 S Laflin Street, around 2:30 p.m.

Photo: WLS via ABC News

Photo: WLS via ABC News

A 16-year-old boy was pronounced dead upon arrival at a local hospital, and another 16-year-old boy is reported to be in critical condition.

A third 16-year-old male and a 16-year-old female were transported to hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

WGN reported the shooting happened outside the school and an “all clear” had been given to students inside.