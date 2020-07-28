10-month-old girl critically injured in shooting on highway in Chicago

CHICAGO (WGN) – A 10-month-old girl was critically wounded during a shooting on the Bishop Ford Expressway in Chicago Monday, according to Illinois State Police.

State police said the infant was in the back seat of a car that was driving northbound on Interstate 94 around 11:15 a.m. The car was near 115th Street when the driver of the car reported hearing a gunshot.

According to state police, the driver then noticed the girl in the backseat was injured.

The driver initially took the infant to Roseland Hospital, but then she was transferred to Comer Children’s Hospital.

Tensions flared outside the hospital, as members of a single family argued. More than two dozens officers were sent to the scene to calm things down.

Nearly 30 officers have responded to Comer Children’s hospital to calm a tense situation after reports that a child was shot and brought there for treatment. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/lpmHwWpkAM — Mike Lowe (@MikeLoweReports) July 27, 2020

Pastor Donovan Price said the child was shot in the temple and “seems to be ok.”

He spoke to family after the altercation.

“Emotions and situations seem to have perhaps got the best of them,” Price said. “Two sides of the family are bickering and we need to focus on the situation itself.”

In the last five weeks, four children under 10 years old have been shot and at least 14 other children under 18 have been wounded in shootings.

Pastor Price said it’s a crisis that calls for more than policing.

“We have a level to a problem that people need to address,” Price said. people going to have to look some ugly in the eye in order to address this.”

Police said the shooting remains under investigation.