ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It’s been 10 Years since what was once the largest music festival in Illinois took over downtown Rockford on Labor Day weekend.

What began in 1984 as a street party and grew into an event that spanned 30 blocks, On the Waterfront ended its 29-year run in 2012.

Mike Dunn, then chairman of the Rockford Area Venues and Entertainment Authority, made the official announcement that December.

“The festival was the embodiment of a civic celebration which served as a unique outlet for local volunteerism as well as financial support for countless local charitable and civic organizations,” Dunn said in a statement. “We recognize the great commitments of personal time and financial resources made by many over the years to create and sustain a wonderful tradition. The Rockford Area Venues and Entertainment Authority joins the greater Rockford community in thanking the dedicated organizers, board members, volunteers and supporters of the OTW festival.”

But what happened? Why did the festival that routinely drew thousands of people from across the county suddenly go dark?

While it seemed to be “over just like that,” On the Waterfront’s demise was a few years in the making.

Hampered by the Great Recession, security costs were rising, booking talent was becoming more expensive, and the festival was bleeding money. By the end, On the Waterfront was more than $340,000 in debt with no viable way to dig itself out.

Three-day button sales that once neared 80,000 in OTW’s heyday dropped to just over 51,000 in 2012.

It was clear by the last year that the festival had run its course when organizers could only put together a scaled-down event relegated to only the west side of the Rock River. There were just five stages, about half the food vendors, and a slightly lackluster bill of headliners.

Headlining the final event were Theory Of A Deadman, The Offspring, Billy Currington, Phil Vassar, and The Last Vegas.

In 29 years, the world’s top acts in rock, blues, country, hip hop, jazz, ethnic, and more played On the Waterfront. There were The Allman Brothers, Cheap Trick, Blue Oyster Cult, Wilco, Jackson Browne, Pat Benatar, and Billy Idol, to name just a few.

On Sunday, Sept. 4, the Rockford Area Music Industry (RAMI) will give Rockford a chance to come together to remember those acts with “10 Years After: An On the Waterfront Reunion” at the Tebala Event Center, 7910 Newburg Road in Rockford.

There will be live music by Missing Links, Dirty Fishnet Stockings, Band of the Lost, and Three Good Men.

Former On the Waterfront Operations Director Carol Wright sat down with WTVO/Fox 39’s Mimi Murphy Friday to talk about the reunion and the fond memories she has from On the Waterfront.

“There are a lot of stories,” Wright said. “My favorite memories are just always all the people, all the volunteers I worked with over the years, the people that became family. We had some really good times.”

Sunday’s event begins at 6 p.m. Cost is $20 per person.

Watch Carol Wright’s full interview below.