ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Alice Alfredson has always had different dreams she wanted to accomplish in her life. Many of her adventures were unexpected, including an out-of-the-country trip with her friend

“She said she was going to go to South America,” said Alfredson of her friend. “And she said ‘but my dad doesn’t want me to go alone. Can you go with me?’ And I was a new widow at the time. And I said sure, And right away I knew that I want to go.”

One by one, Alfredson checked accomplishments off her bucket list and on Sunday she will check off another, with the help of her friends Herbert and Paula Meldahl.

“She had one thing left on her bucket list,” they said. “That was going to Lambeau and the Packers game. I happen to have season tickets.”

Alfredson never thought she’d make it up to Lambeau Field to cheer for her Green Bay Packers. “Until he said ‘yes you will,” said Alfredson.

The Meldahls say they just want to give their friend a memorable day. “It’s a blessing to us that we’ve been blessed to be able to do that. Morepeople should think about blessing others if they can. And if there’s an opportunity to help somebody not pass it by, but take advantage of it.

In addition to the game, Alfredson will take a hall of fame tour, all with her friends and family.

“I’m just going to live that game and enjoy, watch that green and gold and enjoy and be thankful and grateful to these people that have made it possible.”