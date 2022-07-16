BYRON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Local golfers teed it up today at Prairieview Golf Club in Byron.

The Lincoln Highway Tournament brought in 12 teams of players from golf course all over the stateline.

They are playing a “best against bogey” format. Teams earn a point if they birdie a hole, they lose a point if they bogey a hole. They’re playing for a traveling trophy and for bragging rights.

What makes this year special is it’s the 100th anniversary of the tournament. The tournament continues tomorrow.