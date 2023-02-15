Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

103.7 Da Beat is a web-based radio station that plays a wide variety of music and even promotes local artists. Julian Holt, co-owner of 103.7 Da Beat says that “as long as it’s clean, we’ll play it.” He also says that they really play anything. Being web-based allows them to promote local artist more because they don’t have to go through record labels. If you want to listen to 103.7 Da Beat you can check out 1037dabeat.com or you can download their app. Make sure to also check them out on Facebook and Instagram at 103.7 Da Beat.