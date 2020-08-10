103-year-old woman gets her first tattoo

(CNN NEWSOURCE)–A Michigan woman got her first tattoo to mark her 103rd birthday.

After spending months in isolation during a coronavirus lockdown at a nursing home, Dorothy Pollack decided to check off some bucket list items–like getting a tattoo of a frog.

She says weeks after being discharged, out of nowhere she decided she wanted permanent ink of the amphibian–the one thing she loves more than beer and burgers.

The tattoo artist says she took the needle like a champion and didn’t see her flinch once.

After the tattoo, Pollack crossed riding on a motorcycle off her list, giving her the title of biker granny.

