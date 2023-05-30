CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — The death toll from Chicago’s violent Memorial Day Weekend grew to 11 by Tuesday, with at least 53 people in total injured in shootings.

According to WLS, the victims ranged in age from 2 to 77 years old in violence that spanned every part of the city.

In addition to a heavy police presence to guard public safety, the city also deployed a team of “Peacekeepers” — a violence-prevention team meant to de-escalate and quell violence at a neighborhood level.

However, on Friday, a man in a “Peacekeeper” vest was arrested after assisting a group of residents in pulling a man from a car, then beating and robbing him.

According to Chicago Police, Oscar Montes, 31, and another man were seen on security camera footage beating a man seated in a car late Friday night in the 2300 block of South Washtenaw Avenue.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported that Montes was released from prison last May following a 2012 conviction for aggravated battery discharge of a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

Mayor Brandon Johnson spent the weekend attending neighborhood gatherings, including playing cards with residents as part of his anti-violence initiative, but those measures appeared to fall short.

A woman was stabbed to death in an alley in the 5700 block of West Chicago Avenue, near the mayor’s home. A 36-year-old man was shot in about five blocks away, in the 700 block of North Pine Avenue.

According to WLS, some of the shootings and murders included:

A man was shot in the face and another was killed after being shot in the back in a home in South Chicago.

A 59-year-old man, 57-year-old woman, and a 77-year-old man were shot in the 9100 block of South Harper Avenue.

A 35-year-old man was shot and killed in West Garfield Park, in the 4100 block of West Taylor Street. a 30-year-old woman was injured, and is said to be in critical condition.

Three men were shot in the 600 block of West Barry Avenue. One is said to be in serious condition, with gunshots to the back and chest. A 22-year-old man and a 32-year-old man were also injured.

A 35-year-old man was killed after being shot in the 500 block of West Surf Street. He was found on the sidewalk and later died at a local hospital.

A 20-year-old man was killed in the 1000 block of West 105th Street.

Another man, 26, was killed leaving a gas station in the 500 block of East 67th Street.

A 69-year-old woman was killed in the 7900 block of South Ashland Avenue. A 55-year-old man, a 34-year-old man, and a 26-year-old man were also injured in the shooting.

A 14-year-old girl was injured when she was grazed by a bullet in the 7000 block of South Ada Street.

A man was killed in the Humbolt Park neighborhood, in the 1100 block of North Ridgeway Avenue.

A 22-year-old man was killed in the 2400 block of South Homan Avenue.

A 37-year-old man was killed while standing on the sidewalk in the 2300 block of West 18th Street. A 36-year-old woman was shot in the face, and is in critical condition.

A 33-year-old man was killed in the 7800 block of South Seely Avenue after being shot in the armpit.

An off-duty police officer from Grand Rapids, Michigan, reportedly shot himself and another man accidentally at a hotel room in the 300 block of North Dearborn Street. Neither are in custody.

A 15-year-old girl was shot in the 3000 block of W. Jackson.

A 17-year-old boy was shot in the leg in a home in the 9700 block of South Merill Avenue.

Two 2-year-old children were shot Saturday evening, one in the 7900 block of South Hermitage and another in the 1500 block of West Jonquil Terrace. Both incidents involved children playing with a gun they had found.

The prior weekend, 23 people were shot and 1 died, according to police.