11-week-old puppy stolen from ER nurse’s home

News
Posted: / Updated:

Photo by Concord Police K9 Association

CONCORD, Ca. (CNN) – Imagine working on the front lines fighting against the coronavirus pandemic and coming home to your own devastation.

That’s what happened to a nurse in northern California when she realized her puppy had been stolen.

According to police in Concord, California, the 11-week-old pup named Max was taken from the garage of his owner’s house on Saturday.

Surveillance camera images posted Monday night by police showed the pup, being picked up by a person on a bicycle.

