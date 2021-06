BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police are asking the public for help to locate 12-year-old Drake Moore.

Police say Drake is listed as a runaway. He was last seen in the area of the 300 block of Kenwood around 1:45 p.m. on Monday.

He was last seen wearing a white tank top and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 815-757-2244.