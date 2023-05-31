SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The State of Illinois honored 136 police officers with the Medal of Honor on Wednesday.

Several of the awards were posthumous, including Rockford Police Officer Jaimie Cox, McHenry County Sheriff’s Deputy Jacob Keltner, and Illinois State Trooper Brooke Jones-Story, who were all killed in the line of duty.

A pair of Belvidere Police officers were also honored: Ryan Davenport and Joseph McDermott pulled a mother and her baby from the Kishwaukee River in 2018.

Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly said, “Know that the people of this state, the people of this country, even on the worst days, in their hearts, we are all so grateful for you. We are all so thankful for you. There’s no medal that can say that enough. There’s no ceremony that can say that enough. But, we should say it over, and over, and over again. Thank you, thank you, thank you.”

Today’s ceremony was the first Medal of Honor ceremony held since 2016.