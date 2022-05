(WTVO) — The company behind TurboTax agreed to pay $141 million to customers who were deceived.

The settlement was signed by the attorney’s general of all 50 states. Intuit agreed to suspend TurboTax’s free ad campaign, because it is actually only free for people with “simple returns.”

It will also issue $30 checks to nearly 4.5 million customers from the 2016-2018 tax years. The payments will be mailed automatically.