15-year-old crashes, arrested after leading police on high speed chase near Janesville

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WTVO) — A teen is arrested after leading police on a high-speed chase and crashing the car near Janesville.

The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. Thursday morning near the intersection of South Oakhill Road and West Hwy 11 Bypass in Janesville.

A Rock County Sheriff’s deputy says the 15-year old blew through a stop sign. When the deputy tried to pull him over, investigators say he sped off.

The teen driver eventually veered into a cornfield causing the car to roll twice. The suspect was treated and released at a local hospital. He was arrested and charged with Felony Fleeing and traffic violations.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

