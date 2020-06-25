15-year-old crashes, arrested after leading police on high speed chase near Janesville

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WTVO) — A teen is arrested after leading police on a high-speed chase and crashing the car near Janesville.

The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. Thursday morning near the intersection of South Oakhill Road and West Hwy 11 Bypass in Janesville.

A Rock County Sheriff’s deputy says the 15-year old blew through a stop sign. When the deputy tried to pull him over, investigators say he sped off.

The teen driver eventually veered into a cornfield causing the car to roll twice. The suspect was treated and released at a local hospital. He was arrested and charged with Felony Fleeing and traffic violations.

